Delhi govt committed to development of SC/ST colonies: Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh

New Delhi: Delhi Minister for Social Welfare and Welfare of SC/ST/OBC Ravindra Indraj Singh on Saturday expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for the budgetary allocation of Rs 80 crore under the Improvement Scheme for SC/ST colonies.

He said the decision marks a significant step towards strengthening the social and civic infrastructure of the national capital.

The Minister added that the Delhi government remains committed to its vision of “Viksit Delhi, Samriddh Delhi”, and is continuously working to improve the standard of living for every section of society.

At a programme held at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Shahbad Dairy ward, foundation stones for various street and drainage development works were laid, along with the inauguration of ready-mix concrete roads, according to an official statement.

On the occasion, the Minister said the government’s objective is not just to execute development works, but to ensure a dignified and comfortable life for every citizen.

He informed that under the scheme, rapid development of essential civic infrastructure in SC/ST colonies will be undertaken. This includes construction of pucca roads, strengthening of sewer systems, provision of clean drinking water, construction and improvement of drains, installation of streetlights, and other essential public amenities.

He said this will significantly improve the quality of life in these areas and bring them at par with other developed colonies.

Development works have also commenced on key stretches, including from JJ Cluster, D-Block, Shahbad Daulatpur (Dairy) to Rohini Sector-25, and from Prahlad Vihar Colony main road to Shahbad Dairy.

These projects will not only improve local connectivity but also enhance overall accessibility in the area, he added.

The Minister assured that all development works will be completed within the stipulated timeframe and with high-quality standards, ensuring that residents do not face any inconvenience.



