Delhi govt floats tender for two VIP boats worth Rs 6.2 crore for Yamuna monitoring

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has floated a tender to procure two boats for monitoring and survey operations on the Yamuna river, officials said.

The tender, issued on March 12, seeks two vessels with an estimated combined cost of around Rs 6.2 crore, with each boat expected to cost about Rs 3.1 crore. The boats will be used for river monitoring, surveys and inspection visits by senior officials.

According to the tender document, each boat should accommodate 16 to 20 persons and measure around 13 metres in length, 4.3 metres in width, and 2.1 metres in height. The vessels will have enclosed cabins equipped with air-conditioning systems and seating arrangements.

The interior specifications include customised business-class push-back seats made of vegan leather, integrated hand rests with wooden finish, bottle holders, and ambient LED lighting. The boats will also include a pantry for serving food, washrooms, and a fresh water storage capacity of around 400 litres.

Each vessel will have an open rear deck fitted with sofa-type seating for three to four persons to facilitate public appearances during official visits and inspection tours.

The boats will be powered by 300-horsepower four-stroke engines with fuel tanks capable of holding between 700 and 1,000 litres. As per the tender specifications, the vessels will have a displacement of approximately 12 tonnes at full load and will be capable of reaching speeds of up to 25 knots.

Safety equipment on board will include tracking devices, very high frequency (VHF) radio signal stations, fire pumps, emergency medical equipment, and depth sounders capable of measuring water depth up to 500 metres. The supplying agency will also be responsible for maintenance and spare parts for two years.

Officials said the boats will be used for monitoring the Yamuna, conducting surveys, and facilitating inspection visits by senior government functionaries. The vessels are also expected to assist in flood monitoring and rescue operations during the monsoon season, as well as during festivals such as Chhath Puja.

Currently, the I&FC department hires boats whenever required for bathymetric surveys, rescue operations, monsoon monitoring, and inspection visits by officials, according to the department’s annual report released last month.

The bidding process for the tender is expected to conclude by March 19, and procurement of the boats may take around five months after the process is completed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also procured a 40-seater vessel for a proposed cruise service on the Yamuna between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. The project aims to introduce recreational cruises and ferry services on the river, though the launch of the service has been delayed.



