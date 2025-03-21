Delhi govt hospitals likely to have adult vaccination clinics: Health Minister

New Delhi: In a bid to improve public health, the Delhi government is planning to build adult vaccination clinics in public hospitals, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Friday.

The Health Minister stressed the importance of adult vaccination in strengthening preventive healthcare and the overall well-being of the community.

“Preventive healthcare is the need of the hour, and vaccination plays a vital role in safeguarding public health,” Singh said, while inaugurating an adult vaccination clinic at Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road.

“We plan to implement a similar step in Delhi government hospitals. This initiative will ensure easy access to essential vaccines, helping protect individuals and improve overall public health outcomes,” he added.

The vaccination clinic at Fortis Hospital aims to provide a wide range of adult immunisation services while ensuring accessible and safe vaccination for the people, with a special focus on preventive healthcare for adults and the elderly.

It will offer a comprehensive range of adult vaccinations, including Influenza, Hepatitis A & B, Pneumococcal, Typhoid, and Herpes/Shingles, and more. These vaccines will play a crucial role in protecting individuals from preventable diseases and reducing morbidity and mortality, especially among adults and the elderly.

“Vaccination is an essential pillar of preventive healthcare. While childhood immunisation is widely recognised, adult vaccination is often overlooked, despite its crucial role in preventing serious illnesses. These vaccinations will provide protection against common vaccine-preventable diseases and offer preventive care for adults to reduce morbidity and mortality,” said Dr. R.S. Mishra, Principal Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government announced plans to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central government on April 10 to extend benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to city residents.

The Delhi government plans to enrol one lakh residents for the AB PM-JAY insurance scheme within one month and offer insurance up to Rs 10 lakh to people, with provision for undergoing treatment at private hospitals.