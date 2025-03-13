Delhi Govt, IWAI join hands to boost water transport in Yamuna

New Delhi

In a significant step towards developing the Yamuna River for water transport and tourism, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and the Tourism Department on Tuesday evening. The agreement, signed at Asita Purva Park, aims to introduce tourist boats, cruise services, and ferry operations between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur (Shani Mandir) on the Yamuna.

The signing ceremony was attended by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who presided over the event. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena was the chief guest, while Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated as a special guest. Other dignitaries included Delhi Water Resources Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized that cities across India will soon be connected through waterways, making transportation more efficient. He cited global examples where riverbanks have been transformed into vibrant public spaces. The Yamuna’s development in Delhi is expected to significantly improve its condition, and efforts will be made to deepen certain sections to facilitate boat movement. He also assured full support from the central government for cleaning the river and enhancing its navigability.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the importance of this initiative, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for enabling rapid infrastructure development in the city. She stated that the project would boost Delhi’s tourism sector and encourage water-based transport. Under the ‘Meri Delhi, Hamari Delhi, Sundar Delhi, Vikasit Delhi’ campaign, the government is continuously working to enhance the city’s tourism appeal.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena underlined that the Yamuna River, long neglected, is now being restored to its former glory. He stressed that this initiative goes beyond transportation—it represents an effort to revive the cultural and historical heritage of the Yamuna. As part of the National Waterway 110, the project will unlock opportunities for green transportation, sustainable tourism, and economic growth. The upcoming ferry service is expected to provide an eco-friendly alternative for commuters, helping reduce pollution and promote cleanliness.

Under this project, modern boat services will be introduced between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, transforming the Yamuna into a key transport corridor and tourist attraction. Developed under the Sagarmala Project, the initiative aims to promote water transport in Delhi and create a new recreational experience for residents and visitors.