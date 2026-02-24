Delhi govt plans Rs 453 crore, 61 km road along both sides of Najafgarh drain​

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a meeting of the Finance Expenditure Committee and approved a project to construct a two-lane road along both sides of the Najafgarh Drain.​

A total expenditure of Rs 453.95 crore has been sanctioned for the project, she said.​

The Chief Minister stated that the project's primary objectives are to reduce congestion on major roads, cut travel time and fuel consumption, and lower vehicular emissions.​

The corridor will provide a new direction to Delhi’s transport infrastructure by developing an alternative intra-city route within the capital.​

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh was also present at the committee meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat.​

Providing details of the project, the Chief Minister said that a 5.94 km two-lane road will be constructed on the left bank from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge.​

From Chhawla to Basaidarapur, roads will be developed along both sides of the drain over a length of 27.415 km, totalling 54.83 km. The total developed length of the corridor will be 60.77 km, she said.​

The corridor will provide connectivity to major roads, including Outer Ring Road, Inner Ring Road, Shivaji Marg, Pankha Road, UER-II (connecting to NH-9 Rohtak Road), Najafgarh Road, and other key routes.

​At Basaidarapur, it will link with the Inner Ring Road; at Keshopur, with the Outer Ring Road; at Vikaspuri, with Pankha Road; at Kakrola, with Najafgarh Road; and at Dhulsiras, with UER-II, enabling direct access to the airport and the Dwarka Expressway.​

The project will connect rural and urban areas from Dhansa to Basaidarapur, benefiting Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Chhawla, Goyla Dairy, Dwarka, Baprola, Nilothi, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden, and IGI Airport, among others.​

It will also strengthen connectivity to Gurugram Sectors 104 and 110, further enhancing links between Delhi and Haryana.​

Villages connected to the Dwarka Expressway, including Galibpur, Rawta Mor, Daurala, Jhuljhuli, Sarangpur, Dhansa, Ghummanhera, Shikarpur, Jhatikra, Kanganheri, and Chhawla, will benefit from improved access. The project will also help safeguard government land along the drain corridor.​

Under the project, a paved road approximately 61 km long and 7 metres wide will be constructed along the Najafgarh Drain. Separate tracks will be developed for walking, jogging, and cycling. A new bridge will be constructed near the Dwarka Metro Depot to facilitate smoother movement, said a statement.​

Landscaping and tree planting will be undertaken along the corridor. Where required, new boundary walls will be constructed, and damaged walls will be repaired. Street lighting, signboards, and proper drainage systems will be installed to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon, it said.​

The project has already received approval from the concerned technical committee and the Flood Control Board. Following the committee’s clearance, further formalities will now be completed.​

The government aims to grant the necessary administrative approvals by March 2026, complete the tendering process by April 2026, and commence construction by May 2026.​