Delhi govt to declare human rabies a notifiable disease to improve reporting, prevent deaths: Minister

In a significant public health initiative, the Delhi government is set to issue a notification declaring human rabies a notifiable disease in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Sunday.

“Rabies is a preventable disease, and no death due to rabies is acceptable. Declaring human rabies as a notifiable disease will strengthen surveillance, improve early detection, and ensure timely treatment,” Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

“This is an important step towards our goal of zero human deaths from rabies in Delhi,” he added.

The proposed notification will come into force immediately after its issuance and will remain applicable until further orders.

Detailed guidelines for reporting and coordination will be shared with all concerned departments and health institutions, the minister said.

The notification aims to strengthen disease surveillance, ensure timely reporting of cases, and enable swift public health action to prevent the spread of rabies.

Once notified, all government and private health facilities, including medical colleges and individual medical practitioners, will be required to report suspected, probable, and confirmed cases of human rabies to the concerned health authorities.

Rabies, though almost 100 per cent fatal once symptoms appear, is completely preventable through timely medical intervention. Early reporting plays a crucial role in saving lives and preventing further transmission.

To ensure accessible treatment across the city, anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) is currently being provided at 59 health facilities across all 11 districts of Delhi, while anti-rabies serum (RIG) is available at 33 designated health facilities and hospitals in the national capital, he said.

The Delhi government is also in the process of finalising the State Action Plan for Rabies Elimination (SAPRE) in coordination with local bodies, the Animal Husbandry Department, and other stakeholders, the minister said.

Declaring rabies as a notifiable disease is a key step towards achieving the goal of zero human deaths due to dog-mediated rabies. The government is also further strengthening rabies vaccination facilities for humans as well as dogs and other animals, he said.

Mandatory notification will help authorities track disease trends, improve coordination between human and animal health systems, and implement targeted preventive measures in high-risk areas, he added.