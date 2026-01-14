Delhi govt to open 81 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

New Delhi: The Delhi Government will inaugurate 81 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs under the fifth phase of expansion, significantly strengthening neighbourhood-level primary healthcare services across the capital. With this addition, the total number of operational Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in Delhi will increase from 238 to 319. The expansion is part of the government’s long-term plan to establish more than 1,100 such centres across the city. The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are aimed at providing free, accessible, and quality primary healthcare close to people’s homes.

These centres will offer free doctor consultations, essential medicines, and diagnostic tests, along with screening for diabetes, hypertension and cancer. Services will also include maternal and child healthcare, immunisation support, growth monitoring, mental health services, lifestyle counselling, and preventive programmes such as yoga and nutrition guidance.

By offering comprehensive primary care at the neighbourhood level, the centres are expected to reduce pressure on major hospitals and ensure timely treatment for women, senior citizens and low-income families, without the need for long travel or waiting in queues.

Alongside the expansion of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the Delhi Government continues to strengthen healthcare coverage under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Ayushman Bharat–Vaya Vandana Yojana. As of January 13, 2026, a total of 6,91,530 Ayushman health cards have been issued in Delhi, including 2,65,895 cards under the Vaya Vandana Yojana.