Delhi govt to roll out four curated tourism circuits, heritage walk from Feb 20

New Delhi: To mark the completion of its first year in office, the Delhi government will roll out four curated tourism circuits along with a guided heritage walk from February 20, aiming to offer residents and visitors a systemic tour exploring the capital’s historical, cultural and architectural landmarks.

An official of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) said the initiative includes four themed circuits -- ‘Dilli Ki Dharohar’, ‘Dilli ka Dil aur Virasat’, ‘Dilli ka Rahasya’ and ‘Dilli Dekho Dil Se’ -- which will operate daily except Mondays.

The circuits have been designed as half-day guided tours, covering prominent monuments, museums and public spaces across the capital, he said. The official said tickets for the tours can be booked online, following which tourists will receive detailed instructions regarding the reporting point and schedule.

“After booking, visitors will be informed about a designated assembly location from where DTTDC will provide an organised bus service. The same bus will take tourists to all sites included in the selected circuit,” the official added.

According to him, the ‘Dilli Ki Dharohar’ (Delhi’s legacy) tour will operate in the morning -- from 8 am to 2 pm -- and cover Agrasen ki Baoli, Purana Qila and Akshardham Mandir, with drive-past views of landmarks such as India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House and Bharat Mandapam. Ticket prices have been fixed at Rs 315 for adults and Rs 157 for children.

Similarly, the ‘Dilli ka Dil aur Virasat’ (Delhi’s soul and heritage) circuit, scheduled in the evening from 4 pm to 9.30 pm, will include visits to the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, National War Memorial and Kartavya Path, Qutub Complex and Dilli Haat at INA, the official said, adding that drive-past attractions include 11 Murti, the embassy area and illuminated government buildings. Ticket prices are Rs 420 for adults and Rs 210 for children.

He said the ‘Dilli ka Rahasya’ (Mysteries of Delhi) circuit will be a morning tour covering Jantar Mantar, the National Museum, Lodi Garden and Safdarjung Tomb, along with drive-past views of central Delhi landmarks. The ‘Dilli Dekho Dil Se’ tour will be held in the evening and feature the National War Memorial, India Gate, Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya and a Hindi light-and-sound show, followed by a visit to Dilli Haat, the official said.

Additionally, the DTTDC will launch a Haunted Heritage Walk at Malcha Mahal from February 20. The guided walk will be held on weekends and on group demand with a minimum of six participants, and tickets will be priced at Rs 550 per person, he added. The official said more such curated experiences, heritage walks and cultural activities are planned through the month to boost tourism and encourage residents to rediscover Delhi’s layered history.(PTI)