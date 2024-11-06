Delhi Govt’s anti-open burning campaign kicks off today to fight rising air pollution

As Delhi-NCR continues to witness a worsening air quality with the onset of winter, the month-long anti-open burning campaign is set to kick off in the national Capital from Wednesday.

The decision to kick off the anti-open burning campaign was taken by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi after Environment Minister Gopal Rai he held a review meeting of the Winter Action Plan with all stakeholders and officials concerned on Tuesday.

To strictly enforce the month-long anti-open burning campaign that will continue till December 6, as many as 588 patrolling teams will be deployed to tackle pollution, inspect construction sites and create awareness among farmers to prevent stubble burning.

“Beginning Wednesday, the campaign will be led by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Revenue Department, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Development Authority, Irrigation & Flood Department, and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, with 588 teams across these departments for coordinated action,” Gopal Rai said.

Rai added that teams will be on the ground to monitor and prevent open burning incidents across the city around the clock.

Additionally, government departments, Resident Welfare Associations, and construction agencies have been instructed to provide electric heaters to security guards to reduce the need for open burning of biomass during winter.

Rai urged neighbouring BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to intensify their pollution control efforts, emphasising that collective action will have a stronger impact.

Recently, the Delhi government announced a comprehensive 21-point Winter Action Plan to tackle pollution in the national Capital.

Delhi’s Environment Minister said that last year's 14-point plan has been expanded to a broader 21-point strategy to combat the menace of air pollution, including emergency measures such as drone monitoring, anti-dust campaigns, road-sweeping machines etc.

The Minister claimed that incidents of stubble burning have reduced by 50 per cent in Punjab since the AAP government took office, following discussions with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

--IANS

rad