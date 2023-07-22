Delhi has more green space than London and New York, says Kejriwal during Van Mahotsav

New Delhi: The Van Mahotsav event today took place in Delhi. The occasion was attended by the chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi started its Van Mahotsav celebration on July 9 and it will last through August 20. Speaking during the celebration, CM Kejriwal said that Delhi is a very green city right now.

There is obvious foliage all around the roads. Approximately 23% of Delhi is covered in trees, either as freestanding trees or as part of a forest, covering about one-fourth of the city's perimeter. At the same time, Delhi's growth is advancing swiftly.

CM Kejriwal stated on the Van Mahotsav program that whenever a city develops—new structures are added, roads are constructed, and trees are massively felled—the greenery of that city keeps dwindling. However, CM Kejriwal claimed since Delhi is evolving so quickly, its green cover is increasing rather than decreasing.It indicates that Delhi is being developed in an environmentally responsible manner. The percentage of vegetation in Delhi in 2001 was only 10%. In 2014, 20% of the area was covered with greenery; currently, that percentage is 23%.

CM Kejriwal stated that while Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore are all major cities in the country, Delhi is recognized to have the most green cover of any major city. Delhi has the largest per capita green cover. Delhi boasts more green space than both London and New York. This brings enormous joy to the people of Delhi. This green cover, however, must be increased to 25% during the next 1-2 years. Don't let the green cover decrease. It must be increased. In Delhi, 5.5 lakh trees will be planted in a single day.

CM Kejriwal stated that a goal of planting more than one crore trees this year has been set. The main issue in Delhi is air pollution; the air is extremely filthy. The level of air pollution has been significantly reduced between 2015 and 2023. Air pollution has decreased by 30 percent. This is a positive development. In addition to the actions that Delhi's 2 crore people are doing collectively, more steps must be made to reduce air pollution.

इस वन महोत्सव के दौरान आप भी अपने घर के आस-पास पौधे ज़रूर लगाएँ। विशाल वृक्षारोपण अभियान 2023. pic.twitter.com/IHzZTWL8oY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 22, 2023



