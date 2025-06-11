Delhi HC refuses to entertain Amanatullah Khan’s PIL against proposed Batla House demolitions

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan, challenging the proposed demolitions in the national Capital’s Batla House.

A Division Bench of Justices Girish Kathpalia and Tejas Karia observed that only aggrieved residents can make a claim that their properties exist beyond the proposed demolition site.

Sensing the disinclination of the Delhi High Court to extend any relief, the senior counsel, appearing on the AAP leader’s behalf, sought permission to withdraw the PIL.

In its order allowing withdrawal of the petition, the Justice Kathpalia-led Bench took note of the submission that the legislator from Delhi’s Okhla constituency would inform the residents of their right to file appropriate legal proceedings within three working days.

The petition alleged that generic notices were issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to the residents in Batla House area, depriving citizens of their fundamental rights.

It may be recalled that the Delhi High Court has stayed the UP Irrigation Department’s demolition plans for now, offering temporary reprieve to some residents.

According to the DDA, the action stems from a Supreme Court directive ordering the clearance of encroachments on public land.

However, many residents claimed that due process was not followed, and they were neither given the chance to prove ownership nor offered alternative rehabilitation before receiving eviction notices.

The matter reached the apex court, but a Bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma ordered to list residents’ plea before the regular Bench for hearing in July.

On May 22 and 26, two separate notices were served, one by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department and another by the DDA, referencing Khasra numbers 277 and 279 in the affected locality.

The timing and abruptness of the move sparked panic, with locals scrambling to seek legal relief.



