Delhi HC refuses to entertain Sameer Wankhede’s defamation plea against Netflix, SRK’s company

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain the defamation suit filed by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd and OTT platform Netflix over his alleged defamatory portrayal in the web series ‘The Ba**ds of Bollywood’*.

Holding that the Delhi HC lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit, a single-judge Bench of Justice Purushaindra Kaurav returned the same to be placed before the court of competent jurisdiction.

“This Court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the plaint. The same is returned to the plaintiff to approach the court of competent jurisdiction,” ordered Justice Kaurav.

In his plea, Wankhede alleged that malicious and defamatory content published and circulated through the Netflix series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment has gravely tarnished his reputation, dignity, and public image, apart from causing harm to his family.

He also claimed that the image of anti-drug enforcement agencies has been tarnished and shown negatively, thereby undermining public trust in law enforcement agencies.

The IRS official further sought permanent and mandatory injunctions, along with damages, against the defendants, including Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, X Corp (formerly Twitter), Google LLC, Meta Platforms, RPG Lifestyle Media Private Limited and other concerned parties.

Wankhede has claimed that the web series has deliberately biased and defamatory content against him.

He also alleged that the Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan case is currently pending before the Bombay High Court and a special NDPS court in Mumbai.

The suit stated that a character in the web series is shown saying, "Satyamev Jayate", and immediately after that, the character is seen making an obscene gesture. It is an insult to the slogan, which is part of the national emblem and is an offence punishable under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Sameer has sought Rs 2 crore as damages, which will be donated to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the treatment of Cancer patients. The Delhi High Court had heard detailed submissions from both sides and reserved its verdict earlier on December 2, 2025.