Live
- Nitish Kumar not angry at me, INDIA bloc united: Lalu Prasad
- Excise policy case: Delhi court likely to pronounce verdict on Sanjay Singh's bail plea on Dec 22
- Nepalese girl forced into child labour rescued by NGOs, Haryana Police
- CWC resolution condemns suspension of 143 MPs; says democracy 'under assault'
- Mumbai NCB busts India-Australia drug ring, seizes large cache of narcotics
- Study decodes link between waist circumference & infertility in women
- Five robbers loot jewellery shop in Bihar's Begusarai, shoot employee
- Signia Marks a New Era with the Inauguration of its 350th Best Sound Center in Partnership with Hear Sens Hearing Clinic in Hyderabad
- Meghalaya has surpassed national average in Jal Jeevan Mission: Conrad Sangma
- Odisha minor girl gang-rape case: Rights body asks authorities to pay Rs 5L interim compensation
Just In
Delhi HC urges swift decision from EC on Rahul Gandhi's 'pickpocket' jibe at PM
The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to promptly decide, preferably within eight weeks, on the notice issued to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, noting that the alleged statements are "not in good taste".
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to promptly decide, preferably within eight weeks, on the notice issued to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, noting that the alleged statements are "not in good taste".
This notice is in relation to Gandhi's alleged "pickpocket" comment directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a speech last month.
The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking action against Gandhi and the formulation of guidelines to prevent such instances by political leaders.
The petitioner, Bharat Nagar, said that Gandhi's speech on November 22 contained "heinous allegations" against individuals in the highest governmental positions, including the Prime Minister, referring to him as a "pickpocket."
The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna noted the Election Commission's examination of the matter and the notice issued to Gandhi. It stressed the need for expeditious resolution, especially considering the lapse of the deadline for filing a reply without receiving one.
The bench directed the Election Commission to conclude the matter within eight weeks, citing the notice sent on November 23, in which the poll panel assured appropriate action.