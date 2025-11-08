Delhi Health Minister denies shortage of medicines in hospitals

New Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Friday that there is no shortage of medicines and consumables in government hospitals, terming the allegations made in a media report as “baseless”.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh conducted a review of the drug availability across government healthcare facilities and announced that the media report was aimed at creating unwarranted fear among the public.

Following the review, Medical Superintendents of hospitals, including Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, confirmed that there was no shortage of essential medicines.

A detailed report from Lok Nayak Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital was furnished, listing the status of all items mentioned in the article.

The information received from the Lok Nayak Hospital read, “The report is factually incorrect and misleading. It is submitted that all essential and life-saving medicines, as per the Delhi Government’s approved drug list, are adequately available in the hospital.”

“The allegations of shortage appear to have been made without verifying the actual ground situation. Moreover, to ensure uninterrupted patient care, a robust supply chain mechanism is in place wherein daily stock positions are monitored, and any shortfall —if observed — is immediately replenished through the approved procurement process,” said the report.

The report from LNJP, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospitals confirms the availability of over 40 critical items, including vital injections like Amikacin, Meropenem, and Vancomycin, vaccines, syrups, tablets, and key surgical supplies like IV cannulas and normal saline.

“The report published is baseless and is creating unnecessary fear among the people. As medicines are an essential need, the media should refrain from making such unverified claims and creating panic among the public. The Hon’ble Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is committed to providing uninterrupted access to free medicines and quality healthcare for all citizens in its hospitals,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh, Delhi’s Health Minister.

The government hospitals’ report, however, does note that a few specific items, such as Injection Linezolid and Syrup Ipravent, are not available as they are not part of the Essential Drug List (EDL), with suitable alternatives available in the hospital’s inventory and distributed to the patients.

The report also emphasised that the supply of medicines and surgical consumables is an ongoing process, with any shortages promptly resolved through timely procurement. (IANS)