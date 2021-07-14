Delhi High Court directs CBSE to decide on examination fee refund in 8 weeks

Delhi High Court directed CBSE to treat the petition as representation and decide whether to refund, wholly or partially, the examination fees collected. However, the decision to be made within 8 weeks. This is in response to a PIL filed seeking a refund of examination fees charged to students of classes 10 & 12 by CBSE.



Delhi High Court observed that it cannot be argued that CBSE did not spend at all, it is still assessing students. It also came up with a solution to declare Class 10 and 12 students results. However, the court had also observed that some costs were saved as the examinations were not held.

CBSE Examination Fees:

CBSE stated that it depends on exam fees for a lot of other aspects as well. Also, the board has allowed the students to appear for the special examinations if they are not satisfied with their results. The board would be conducting the same at no additional charge. Considering all these points, Delhi High Court has directed CBSE to decide on the examination fee refund within 8 weeks.

CBSE stated that it is a self-financing institution. It does not receive funds from the Centre. Board's entire functioning depends on examination fees. From these fees apart from exams, they have to maintain infrastructure, conduct deliberations, various events. The decision is likely to come soon from CBSE. However, the court granted liberty to the petitioners to file an afresh writ petition if not satisfied with the decision taken by CBSE.

The Class 10 and 12 CBSE results are likely to be announced on or before July 31, 2021. Earlier, the Supreme Court of India directed all the boards in India to publish their Class 12 results before July 31, 2021. Considering this, CBSE already began the assessment procedures. For more updates, students should keep a check on CBSE official website, cbse.gov.in for more updates.