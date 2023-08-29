'Delhi High Court Initiates Automatic Cognizance Of Alleged Rape Of Minor By Government Officer, Requests Police To Protect Victim's Anonymity'

The Delhi High Court has taken independent notice of an incident involving allegations against an official from the Delhi government's Women and Child Development Department. The allegations suggest that the officer raped a minor girl over a period of several months, resulting in her pregnancy.

A division bench, consisting of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, has acknowledged the incident on its own and has instructed both the Delhi Police and the Women and Child Development Department to provide a report on the matter. The case has been scheduled for the next hearing on September 14.

During the hearing, the bench directed the Delhi Police to ensure that the minor's identity remains confidential and indicated that a comprehensive order would be issued.

The Delhi Police informed the High Court that the girl is currently receiving medical treatment at a city hospital, but her condition is critical. The girl experienced a seizure on Sunday prior to the court session.

The bench also inquired about the whereabouts of the accused officer, and the police counsel confirmed that the officer and his wife are currently in judicial custody.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also taken note of the incident and conducted an inquiry. The commission expressed its intention to provide a response in the matter.

The accused officer and his wife have been charged by the police with rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl alleges that the officer raped her multiple times between 2020 and 2021, and that his wife terminated her pregnancy using abortion pills.