Delhi High Court lawyers' canteen suspends main course meals amid LPG crunch

New Delhi: The Lawyers’ Canteen at the Delhi High Court has temporarily stopped serving main course meals due to the unavailability of LPG gas cylinders, according to a notice issued by the canteen management on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, the canteen management said that the disruption in LPG supply has made it impossible to prepare regular cooked meals.

"This is to respectfully inform you that due to the unavailability of the LPG gas cylinder at present, we regret that we are unable to prepare and serve the main course items in the Lawyers Canteen," the notice said.

The management added that there is currently no clarity on when the gas supply will be restored.

"At the moment, we do not have any information regarding when the LPG supply will be restored. We will resume the preparation of the main course as soon as the gas supply becomes available," it said.

However, the canteen will continue to serve other items that do not require cooking.

"Other food items such as sandwiches, salads, fruit chaats, and similar refreshments are available and will continue to be served," the notice stated.

The canteen management apologised for the inconvenience caused and requested the cooperation of members of the Bar until the gas supply situation returns to normal.

A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, triggered by disruptions in global oil and gas supply amid tensions in West Asia, has begun to affect services and is prompting crowds at gas agencies. Along with the rise in domestic cooking gas prices, restrictions have been imposed on the supply of commercial LPG, with priority given to essential institutions such as schools and hospitals.

Consequently, many hotels, canteens, and restaurants are struggling to procure commercial gas cylinders.