Delhi High Court lists Manish Sisodia's bail plea on May 4 in view of his wife's illness

New Delhi: Manish Sisodia, an Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, petitioned the Delhi High Court on Wednesday for interim bail in the alleged liquor policy fraud case being investigated by the CBI. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued a notice on Sisodia's request for temporary bail due to his wife's sickness and scheduled it for hearing tomorrow i.e May 4, Thursday along with his request for regular bail in the case.

The court ordered the investigation agency to try to file its response by tomorrow.Sisodia is now in judicial detention in connection with the CBI and ED cases. On March 31, a special court in the CBI case refused him bail. He was also recently denied bail in the ED case.

Sisodia had sought regular bail, claiming that the Central Bureau of Investigation has uncovered no proof of a money trail from him in the suspected liquor policy scams and that the charges against him are "in the realm of possibility."

In its opposition to Sisodia's bail request, the investigative agency stated that the case contains a "deep-rooted and multi-layered conspiracy" in which Sisodia, who reportedly has remained non-cooperative and evasive during the inquiry, is a significant connection in determining the mode of operation.

The CBI had said that Sisodia has tight ties with the executive and bureaucrats, and that the AAP leader's party comrades in high positions "continue to make factually incorrect claims" that Sisodia is the victim of a political vengeance in order to influence the probe.

It may be noted that last week Special Judge of Rouse Avenue Court M.K. Nagpal extended Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12.The court also ordered the CBI to provide an electronic copy of the supplementary charge sheet to Sisodia.