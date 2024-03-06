Live
- President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates visitor facilitation centre at Rashtrapati Nilayam
- Rajasthan DSP's son among 14 trainee sub-inspectors arrested in SI exam paper leak case
- Valencia CF vs Getafe CF: Bordalas returns to Mestalla for a direct duel in the race for a European place
- NPCI, IISc join hands to conduct joint research on blockchain, AI
- Tata Power installs 1,000 green energy-powered EV charging points in Mumbai
- Shriya Saran: Even SRK was an outsider when he entered the industry
- SC raps ex-Uttarakhand minister, DFO over illegal felling of trees in Corbett Tiger Reserve
- LS polls: MP CM Mohan Yadav flags off 29 'rathas'
- Pooja Hegde enjoys the 'now' as she drops photos of her Goa vacation
- Delhi High Court orders reinstatement of SSB constable dismissed for suicide attempt amid depression
Just In
Delhi High Court orders reinstatement of SSB constable dismissed for suicide attempt amid depression
The Delhi High Court has recently directed the reinstatement of Vasudev Panchal, a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) constable dismissed from service after attempting suicide while suffering from depression.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has recently directed the reinstatement of Vasudev Panchal, a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) constable dismissed from service after attempting suicide while suffering from depression.
The division bench, consisting of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Manoj Jain, criticised the SSB authorities for treating mental illness as "bad conduct" and for their lack of empathy towards Panchal's condition.
The court noted the undue harshness of sentencing Panchal to 89 days of Rigorous Imprisonment, especially since he was already under psychiatric treatment.
The judge noted the immense stress and strain faced by defence force members, which can lead to severe mental health issues when compounded by personal problems.
Panchal's dismissal on October 17, 2018, followed by the rejection of his appeals, was deemed "highly disproportionate" to his alleged misconduct.
The court pointed out Panchal's continued suffering over the five years since his dismissal, deciding against remitting the matter for reconsideration of the punishment.
“Normally, while holding the punishment disproportionate, this court would have remitted the matter to the authority to pass an appropriate order of punishment, however in the present case, we are not following the said course as we are of the view that the petitioner has been out of service for over five years and has already suffered enough," the court said.
The court set aside the dismissal and directed to reinstate Panchal with all consequential benefits immediately.