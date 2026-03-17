Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Posts Linking Hardeep Puri’s Daughter To Jeffrey Epstein

The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to Himayani Puri by ordering the immediate removal of online content that allegedly links her to convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein. The court noted that a prima facie case had been established in her favour.

Hearing her plea, the court directed that all identified defamatory content be taken down without delay. It further stated that if such content is not removed promptly, intermediary platforms must ensure its removal within 24 hours. The order currently applies to content accessible within India.

The bench also issued notices to the defendants, including social media platforms, asking them to submit their responses within two weeks. It observed that the balance of convenience lies with the petitioner and that the matter requires further examination.

Counsel representing Himayani Puri argued that the allegations were part of a coordinated attempt to damage her reputation, suggesting possible political motives. It was also highlighted that she has faced reputational harm internationally, given her professional role abroad.

However, concerns were raised regarding the scope of the court’s powers, particularly on whether a global takedown can be enforced. Representatives of platforms like Meta argued that such directions raise jurisdictional challenges and may require separate legal consideration.

The court clarified that the issue of a global takedown remains open and will be decided after reviewing responses from all parties. For now, the focus remains on removing the disputed content within India while the case proceeds further.