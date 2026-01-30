Delhi High Court Questions DGCA Over Open-Ended Relaxation Of Pilot Rest Norms

The Delhi High Court on Friday raised concerns over the aviation regulator’s decision to grant an open-ended relaxation to airlines on the implementation of revised rules related to pilots’ weekly rest and leave entitlements.

Issuing notice on a public interest petition, a bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya questioned the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the rationale behind withdrawing a key flight duty regulation that barred airlines from substituting weekly rest days with leave.

The court directed the DGCA and IndiGo to submit their responses within two weeks. The matter relates to exemptions granted on December 5, 2025, allowing airlines additional flexibility under the Flight Duty Time Limitations framework, following operational disruptions.

During the hearing, the bench observed that while the regulator had imposed a clear deadline for temporary relaxation of night duty norms for IndiGo until February 10, the withdrawal of the rule separating weekly rest and leave had no specified end date. The court questioned why one exemption was time-bound while the other was allowed to continue indefinitely and applied across all airlines.

The DGCA informed the court that the decision followed audits and representations from airlines after the new duty norms came into force on November 1, 2025. It argued that weekly rest remained mandatory under existing civil aviation requirements, while leave arrangements were contractual matters between pilots and airlines.

However, the court noted that concerns around pilot fatigue and public safety could not be ignored, especially when regulatory safeguards were diluted without a defined timeline.

The petitioners have alleged that the relaxation was selectively granted to benefit one airline and violated international aviation obligations. They argued that the regulator failed to uniformly enforce fatigue management rules, assess airline preparedness, and ensure safe rostering practices.

The court said it would examine the issue further and listed the matter for hearing in April.