Delhi High Court refuses bail to Manish Sisodia in Excise policy case

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia received no respite from the Delhi High Court on Monday (3 July).The court rejected the bail plea of Sisodia in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to excise policy. In the same case, the court also refused to grant bail to former Aam Aadmi Party media in-charge Vijay Nair, Hyderabad-based entrepreneurs Abhishek Boinapalli and Binay Babu.

The ED has charged them all with money laundering. The ED had objected to Manish Sisodia's bail being granted in the Delhi High Court. The ED stated that Manish Sisodia held more than 18 ministries. He is a very influential person. He has the ability to influence the investigation if he is granted bail. The CBI arrested Manish Sisodia on February 26. He has been detained at Tihar Jail since then.