Delhi High Court stays AICF Secretary's election

Chennai/New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the election of Bharat Singh Chauhan as the Secretary of All India Chess Federation (AICF) till its next hearing, said parties to the dispute.

"The High Court has ordered against Chauhan. He cannot function as AICF Secretary. His election contravened the National Sports Development Code," R.N. Dongre, who had contested against Chauhan, told IANS.

Contacted by IANS, Chauhan said: "I have not been removed. My election has been stayed till next hearing. I cannot act as the Secretary till the finalisation of the case."

Queried about appealing against the order, he said: "Can't say till the time I get the order."

The order comes at a time when the AICF is organising the Chess Olympiad for the first time in India.

Further, Chauhan is the Olympiad Tournament Director.

However the Delhi High Court order may not have any impact on Chauhan acting as the Olympiad Tournament Director, is one view.

According to a former AICF official, a Tournament Director need not be an office bearer of the chess federation.

Elections for the AICF officer-bearers posts was held last year.

According to Dongre, as per the National Sports Development Code, no person can hold the post of President/Secretary/Treasurer continuously for more than two turns. Further, for re-election, an office bearer shall only be deemed to have been elected if he/she secures a majority of not less than 2/3rd of the members of the National Federation concerned.

Dongre contended that Chauhan has been running the AICF for the past about 17 years.

While contesting for re-election as AICF Secretary for 2020-2023, Chauhan got 35 votes which is not 2/3 of the total votes polled. On the other hand, Dongre got 29 votes.

Further, the representative of the Central government did not join the election process, Dongre said.

Dongre had filed the case against the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Department of Sports, the AICF and Chauhan.

According to him, the Central government tried to protect Chauhan instead of taking action against him.