Delhi High Court Stays Critical Remarks Against CBI In Excise Policy Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted partial relief to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by putting on hold certain critical remarks made by a trial court in the Delhi excise policy case. The remarks were part of the order that had cleared several political leaders, including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, of all charges.

The High Court acted after a request from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued that the observations made by the trial court were prejudicial to the investigative agency.

The earlier order by the Rouse Avenue Court had criticised the CBI’s case, stating that its theory was flawed and lacked strong evidence. The trial court had concluded that the prosecution failed to present convincing material against the accused.

However, while suspending the adverse remarks, the High Court declined to stay the discharge order itself, which had cleared Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has asked Kejriwal, Sisodia and the other accused to respond to the CBI’s petition challenging the decision. The court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for March 16.

During the proceedings, the High Court also indicated that it may instruct the trial court to pause hearings in the related money laundering investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Solicitor General urged the court to fast-track the matter and set a clear timeline for hearings. He argued that the trial court’s decision to discharge the accused was legally flawed and undermined the principles of criminal law.

According to the CBI, there is sufficient evidence suggesting a conspiracy and alleged bribery linked to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi.

The controversy revolves around alleged irregularities in the design and rollout of the excise policy, which has been under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Authorities claim the policy was manipulated to benefit certain players in the liquor trade.

Earlier, on February 27, the trial court discharged all accused, including leaders from multiple political parties such as K. Kavitha of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, stating that the evidence presented by the CBI did not stand up to judicial scrutiny.

The High Court will now examine the agency’s challenge to that order as the legal battle over the excise policy case continues.