Delhi High Court To Deliver Verdict On Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail Plea In Custodial Death Case Today

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pronounce its decision on Monday on the plea filed by former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar seeking suspension of his sentence in the Unnao custodial death case. Justice Ravinder Dudeja, who had reserved the judgment on November 6, is expected to deliver the order at 2.30 pm.

Sengar has been in judicial custody since April 13, 2018, and is currently serving a ten-year prison sentence in connection with the custodial death of the father of a rape survivor. He is also undergoing a life sentence in a separate minor rape case. Earlier, he was granted bail in the minor rape case on December 23, 2025, but the Supreme Court stayed that order six days later.

During the hearing, counsel representing the survivor argued against granting bail, stating that Sengar continues to pose a threat to the victim and her family. It was submitted that the survivor has been subjected to online harassment and defamation through social media campaigns targeting her credibility.

Appearing for Sengar, senior advocate Manish Vasisth, along with advocate Kanhaiya Singhal, contested the objections raised by the survivor’s counsel. The defence argued that Sengar has spent nearly nine years in custody in the present case, with only about eleven months of the sentence remaining. It was also submitted that he was not present at the site of the incident on April 3, 2018, and that key contradictions exist in the statements of prosecution witnesses.

The defence further contended that the trial court relied on phone call records involving Sengar’s secretary, Santosh Mishra, who allegedly spoke to the former MLA on the day of the incident but was never examined as a witness. According to the defence, this raised questions about the credibility and reliability of the prosecution’s case.

Sengar, along with other accused, was convicted by a court at Tis Hazari in 2018 in cases arising from FIRs registered at Makhi police station in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. The prosecution case states that on June 4, 2017, the minor survivor was lured on the pretext of employment and raped at Sengar’s residence. It further alleged that when the survivor’s family travelled to Unnao for a court hearing on April 3, 2018, her father was assaulted in public and later arrested on arms-related charges. He succumbed to multiple injuries while in police custody on April 9, 2018.

The court had earlier noted that Sengar was briefly granted interim suspension of sentence for his daughter’s marriage and did not misuse the liberty during that period. The high court’s verdict on whether to suspend his sentence in the custodial death case is awaited later today.