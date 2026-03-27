Delhi Hosts ‘Skill Connect 2026’ Conclave to Bridge Gap Between Education and Industry

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday organised the first Industry–Academia Conclave under “Skill Connect 2026” at CM Shri School in Civil Lines, bringing together students, industry leaders, educators and policymakers to strengthen the link between education and employment. Education Minister Ashish Sood attended the event and interacted with students while visiting exhibition stalls showcasing their projects, innovations and practical skills.

The conclave aimed to create stronger coordination between academic institutions and industry, with a focus on equipping students with job-oriented skills. Participants included experts from various sectors, training institutions and representatives from leading companies, highlighting the growing collaboration between education and the professional world.

Addressing the gathering, Sood said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to providing youth with modern and relevant skills so they can adapt to a rapidly changing economy and contribute meaningfully to the country’s development. He noted that more than 30,000 internship opportunities have been made available through over 2,000 employers as part of the programme, underlining the scale and impact of Delhi’s vocational education efforts.

On the occasion, the minister also launched two publications—“Internship Gear for Students” and “Internship Saathi”—aimed at making internship opportunities more structured, accessible and effective for students. The event also featured panel discussions and experience-sharing sessions where employers, students, trainers and alumni exchanged insights and success stories. Industry partners were recognised for their contribution in offering large-scale internship opportunities.

Highlighting the evolving nature of the job market, Sood said that in today’s technology-driven world, knowledge alone is not sufficient, and strong skill sets combined with passion are essential for standing out. He emphasised that the government’s goal is not just to produce degree holders but to nurture skilled individuals who can become job creators rather than job seekers.

He said that around 29 different vocational trades are currently being taught in Delhi schools, including emerging fields such as artificial intelligence programming and drone technology. Efforts are being made to move beyond traditional classroom learning by promoting innovation and practical exposure. Under the NEEV programme, around 5,000 student teams have been provided seed funding of ₹20,000 each to develop their ideas into viable ventures, with the top 1,000 teams being supported to work on scalable solutions.

Sood also urged industry leaders to go beyond offering internships and provide mentorship, exposure and real-world problem-solving opportunities to students. He stressed that meaningful learning happens when students engage with real work environments outside the classroom.

Encouraging students to prepare for the future, he said that while technology can provide information, true identity is shaped by skills. He urged them to adopt a mindset of continuous learning, take risks, experiment and not fear failure, describing it as a key part of growth.

The event saw participation from major employers including Reliance Trends, McDonald’s, Decathlon, Lakmé, FirstCry, Max Hospital, LIC, LG and Tata Croma, reflecting partnerships across sectors such as retail, healthcare, finance and consumer electronics.

The “Skill Connect 2026” initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023, and is part of the Delhi government’s broader effort to integrate vocational education with mainstream learning, enabling students to enter the workforce with confidence, practical skills and industry exposure.