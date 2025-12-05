Delhi: Illegal bar busted in Samaypur Badli; 25 detained, liquor and hookahs seized

New Delhi: A late-night operation by the Delhi Police’s Outer-North district led to the busting of an illegal bar running in the Samaypur Badli area, resulting in the apprehension of 25 people and the seizure of liquor, hookahs and sound equipment, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The action was taken after police received specific information about an unauthorised bar operating at Samaypur Main Chowk.

According to officials, the raid was carried out in the intervening night of December 3 and 4 after a team was constituted under Inspector Shailendra Singh Jakhhar, SHO of Samaypur Badli police station.

The team, including SI Satender, SI Parmod, HC Karamjeet, HC Shakti and HC Vishal, moved swiftly to the spot along with patrolling staff and kept a discreet watch on the premises.

Police said they observed several youths suspiciously entering a building. The team followed them to the second floor, where a cafe named 'Three Boxes Cafe' was found operating well past permissible hours.

"Upon entering, loud music was heard being played inside the premises. Approximately 16-17 males aged between 20-30 years and 7-8 females aged 20-25 years were found sitting on various sofas inside the cafe," the Delhi Police said in its press note.

"3-4 waiters were present and serving beer and whisky to the customers. Fancy hookahs were kept on the centre table around which the groups were sitting, smoking. Liquor was also found stored in the refrigerator of the kitchen," it added.

When questioned, the cafe's manager and owner, identified as Anil, failed to produce any licence or permission for serving alcohol or hookah or for running the establishment.

Police then seized 37 beer cans, two bottles of whisky, one empty Jordy’s Bar bottle, nearly eight hookahs, a sound system, and several fake or gaming currency notes of Rs 50 denomination.

A case under Sections 33 and 38 of the Delhi Excise Act and Sections 4, 21 and 24 of COTPA was registered at Samaypur Badli police station. Twenty-five people -- including the owner, staff and customers -- were detained.

Those apprehended include residents of Delhi, Punjab and nearby localities. Outer-North district DCP Hareshwar Swami said further investigation is underway.