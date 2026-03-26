Delhi L-G Sandhu discusses revamp of transit corridors with experts

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor T.S. Sandhu on Thursday shared information about a meeting with experts from School of Planning & Architecture (SPA) for the redevelopment of the city transit corridors.

In a post on X, Sandhu said: "A comprehensive presentation was made by the reputed School of Planning & Architecture, Delhi on the redevelopment of transit corridors in Delhi, aimed at transforming them into green, pedestrian-friendly, employment-oriented, and recreational stretches functional 24x7."

This impactful initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urban rejuvenation -- promoting tourism, boosting local consumption, and generating employment opportunities, he said.

Such an ambitious endeavour will require strong cooperation and seamless coordination among the Capital’s various civic agencies, he said.

The L-G wrote on X: "Assured Prof Dr Virendra Kr Paul, Director, SPA Delhi, of full support in examining the project’s viability and facilitating effective inter-agency coordination for its successful implementation."

The presentation came a day after the L-G met Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal to discuss issues related to the national capital's infrastructure.

"A pleasure to meet Hon’ble Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs & Power, Shri @mlkhattar ji. We discussed a number of key challenge areas where the Ministries of Housing & Urban Affairs and Power can support Delhi’s development and infrastructure needs," said the L-G in a post.

In another development earlier, the L-G met with Johannes Zutt, Vice President of the World Bank, at Lok Niwas.

In a message on social media, L-G Sandhu said: "Held a constructive discussion on leveraging global expertise and strengthening partnerships across key sectors, including urban rejuvenation, education, sanitation, and skill development."

"Delhi remains firmly committed to sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life for all its residents, in line with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji," said Sandhu on social media.