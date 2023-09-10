Delhi L-G thanks agencies, residents for success of G20 Summit

New Delhi : Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K Saxena on Sunday thanked the residents of NCR, for making the G20 Summit a grand success. The L-G said that without their support, enthusiasm and patience in face of inconveniences, this international event was not possible.

He also expressed his gratitude towards thousands of workers and officers of the NDMC, DDA, Delhi Police, NHAI, Delhi Cantonment Board, PWD, Forest Department, MCD, DIAL, IAF, ASI and others, whose outstanding round the clock hard work over the last few months resulted in Delhi becoming clean and beautiful ‘Host City’ for the visiting dignitaries.



Saxena reiterated his gratitude towards the ‘Rain’, which made the stay of visiting dignitaries all the more special by bringing down temperatures as well as the AQI.



"Even as the Summit drew to a close, the LG kept a constant vigil and monitored every aspect associated with its organization, in terms of security, civic infrastructure, civic services, beautification and general upkeep. Throughout yesterday and today, Saxena kept in touch with the Commissioner of Police, keeping an eye on VVIP movement, car-cade routes, traffic and public transport and ensured that markets outside the restricted zone are open and shoppers and commuters do not face any problem," said the LG office.



Saxena, who had been keeping an eye on every VVIP movement, has recorded his appreciation for the Delhi Police for flawlessly handling many a unscheduled visits by the visiting dignitaries in the City.



The L-G also remained in touch with the Chief Secretary, Chairperson NDMC and the Commissioner MCD, keeping an eye on the cleanliness in the City. He has lauded the efforts to keep Air Pollution under check in the City over the past days by ensuring that dust pollution is kept under check by consistent spraying and cleaning of roads, pavements and central verges. It may be known that the Chief Secretary had detailed all IAS/ DANICS probationers to personally monitor and ensure this exercise.



While at the Dinner hosted by the President of Bharat at the Bharat Mandapam Venue, it began to rain and Saxena activated the contingency plan put in place for such eventuality.



"For waterlogging that had happened at certain sites prone to flooding, pumps were immediately put into action and the same was drained within 15 minutes during the night itself. Similarly, potted plants that had tumbled due to impact of rain and wind were replaced immediately and incident of tree falling in the NDMC area was addressed forthwith.

Similarly, the incident of a Water Fountain not working due to choked nozzle, was addressed immediately and all Water Fountains worked ceaselessly," the LG office said.



It was reported to L-G by ITPO officials at 5 a.m, at the parking area near Gate No. 5 of the ITPO Complex, some waterlogging had taken place due to the incessant overnight rains. He was informed at 6 a.m in the morning that the waterlogging at site had been drained by using the Heavy Duty Contingency Pumps deployed for this purpose. When dignitaries arrived at the venue at 10 a.m for the second day session, the area was clean, green and spruced up as it was before.



Throughout these operations, before and after pictures of the sites were sent to the L-G by the officers deputed for this purpose.

