Delhi LG okays relaxation in job eligibility for 1984 riot victims
New Delhi: Delhi LG VK Saxena made a significant step on Friday by announcing a relaxation in eligibility for recruitment of 1984 riot victims to jobs.
With the LG's approval, the minimum educational qualification for the MTS position has been reduced from 10th to 8th grade, making a more number of candidates eligible. This decision will be a significant step in providing assistance and justice to the 1984 riot victims.
According to the LG's press note, this decision comes after decades of procedural delays and insensitive red tape. VK Saxena acknowledged the urgent need for support and directed the concerned departments to explore the feasibility of providing employment opportunities for the children of deceased or elderly applicants on humanitarian grounds.