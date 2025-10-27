Delhi LG tells police chief to take strict action in Ashok Vihar acid attack

Taking a serious note of an acid-attack on a 20-year-old woman in northwest Delhi, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday directed Police Commissioner Satish Golcha to take strict action against the culprits.

“He has instructed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that the guilty are arrested and brought to the book at the earliest and the most stringent punishment under law is sought against them,” said a Raj Niwas official.

The official, in a post on X, said, “The LG has taken an extremely serious view of the recent unfortunate incident of acid attack in the Capital.”

The Sunday incident that caught the attention of the LG involved a 20-year-old woman who sustained burn injuries on her hands after being allegedly attacked with acid by her stalker and his two associates.

The incident took place near Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area, according to police officials, who maintained that they have launched a manhunt for the accused after collecting clues from CCTV footage.

The victim, a second-year student at a private institution, was on her way to attend an extra class when the accused intercepted her near the college.

“She was stopped by the main accused, Jitender, and his two associates, Ishan and Arman, who were on a motorcycle,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

According to the woman’s statement, Ishan handed a bottle to Arman, who threw the acid at her.

She instinctively raised her hands to shield her face, suffering burns on both hands while the attackers fled the scene immediately after the assault.

The injured woman was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where doctors provided initial treatment and informed the police.

A team of forensic and crime experts later visited the site to collect samples and evidence. Preliminary investigation suggests that the main accused, Jitender — a resident of Mukundpur, the same locality where the victim lives — had been stalking her for several months.

According to reports, the two had a heated argument about a month ago, following which the harassment reportedly escalated.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those about acid attack and criminal conspiracy.

The incident has once again raised concerns over women’s safety and the easy availability of corrosive substances in the national capital.

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) held protests outside the college, demanding the strictest punishment for the accused and concrete reforms to curb acid sales