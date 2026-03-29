Delhi Man Arrested For Stabbing Mother’s Friend To Death Over Suspected Affair

A man was allegedly murdered in Nihal Vihar after being attacked by a woman’s son, who suspected an illicit relationship between the victim and his mother. The incident occurred in outer Delhi and has led to the arrest of the accused.

According to police, a PCR call alerted authorities to the stabbing, after which a team rushed to the spot. Initial investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Aman, was travelling with the accused’s mother from Paschim Vihar to Nihal Vihar when the attack took place.

The accused, Rohit, reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and stabbed the victim multiple times in broad daylight. After carrying out the assault, he fled the scene, leaving the victim critically injured. Aman later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary findings suggest that the crime was driven by the accused’s suspicion of a relationship between his mother and the victim. Police have registered a case of murder and taken the accused into custody. Further investigation is currently underway.