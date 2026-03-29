Delhi Man Lured Via Dating App, Kidnapped And Robbed Of ₹7 Lakh; 5 Arrested

A 34-year-old man in Delhi was allegedly abducted and robbed after being lured through a dating app by a woman and her accomplices. The incident took place in Nehru Place, leading to the arrest of five accused individuals.

According to police, the woman befriended the victim online and invited him for a meeting. Upon arrival, the victim was allegedly forced into a car by a group of men who assaulted him and kept him captive overnight.

Investigators said the victim was physically attacked and briefly lost consciousness during the ordeal. After regaining consciousness, he was coerced into transferring approximately ₹7 lakh through various means, including UPI transactions, ATM withdrawals, and credit card usage. He was then driven around parts of south Delhi and Gurugram before being abandoned the next morning.

Police have identified and arrested all five accused, including the woman who allegedly orchestrated the plan. Further investigation is ongoing to uncover additional details related to the case.