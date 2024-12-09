Delhi MCD used just 30 pc of central funds in 4 years for pollution action plan: Minister

New Delhi: Just 30 per cent of the Rs 42.69 crore released by the Central government for Delhi’s clean air was utilised by the main civic agency over the past four financial years, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said in a written reply in Lok Sabha that during 2019-20 to 2024-25, a total budget of Rs 42.69 crore has been released for Delhi during the period, out of which Rs 13.56 crore (32 per cent) has been utilised for rolling out the City Action Plan for improvement in the air quality.

The funds were released by the Centre to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi through the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), Yadav said in reply to a question by Praveen Khandelwal of the BJP.

There are a total of six non-attainment cites (NACs) in Delhi NCR, out of which three cities – Delhi, Alwar and Noida - are funded under the NCAP and three cities - Ghaziabad, Meerut and Faridabad - are funded under the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the minister said.

The funds are used for rolling out City Action Plans for improvement in air quality in all the six identified cities.

During 2019-20 to 2024-25, a total budget of Rs 476.04 crore has been released for Delhi-NCR cities, out of which Rs 334.53 (70 per cent) has been utilised.

Minister Yadav said performance-based grants are being released to 130 NACs since FY 2021-22.

The quantum of funds to be released depends upon the performance of the city based on the quantification of air quality improvement.

Based on the performance assessment, scores of the cities are being evaluated annually by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and funds are not being released to the cities scoring below 40.

A total of 18,976 units/projects were inspected by 40 teams deputed by the CPCB since December 2021 to assist the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM).

The teams were tasked to conduct incognito inspections of air polluting industries, construction and demolition sites, generator sets in Delhi-NCR to check implementation status of pollution control measures and compliance of other provisions.

On stubble burning, he said the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare in 2018 launched a scheme for providing subsidy for purchase of crop residue management machinery and establishment of custom hiring centres (CHCs) in NCT of Delhi and the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for in-situ management of paddy straw.

During 2018 to 2024-25 (till November 15, 2024), a total of Rs 3,623.45 crore have been released (Punjab - Rs 1,681.45 crore, Haryana - Rs 1,081.71 crore, Uttar Pradesh - Rs 763.67 crore, NCT of Delhi - Rs. 6.05 crore and ICAR-Rs 83.35 crore).

The states have distributed more than 3 lakh machines to individual farmers and to more than 40,000 CHCs in these four states.