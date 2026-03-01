Delhi Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh administers anti-drugs pledge in Shahdara

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh on Sunday administered a pledge to youth to stay away from drug abuse and lead a healthy lifestyle in East Delhi’s Shahdara area, an official said.

As part of various social, cultural and public awareness programmes, Ravindra Indraj Singh attended the “Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs” pledge programme organised by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Delhi Police in Shahdara district, according to an official statement.

The Minister said that such awareness initiatives serve as a powerful medium for bringing about positive change in society. Keeping youth away from substance abuse and inspiring them towards a healthy, disciplined life and nation-building is a shared responsibility, he said.

He, along with local MLAs and a large number of social workers, also flagged off the “Anuvrat Marathon 2026 – Run for Unity, Say No to Drugs” to encourage youth to adopt a drug-free lifestyle.

Ravindra Indraj Singh also attended the inauguration ceremony of Shri Baba Tekan Gate, constructed on the Chandpur Mod–Majra Dabas route in North-West Delhi.

The inauguration was carried out by Member of Parliament Yogendra Chandolia in the presence of public representatives and distinguished citizens.

The Delhi Social Welfare Minister also participated in the Junior Under-20 Fourth Grand Prize Wrestling Competition and a community feast organised in village Mungeshpur, where he encouraged young athletes.

He said that sports instil discipline, energy and a positive direction in youth, and play a vital role in building a healthy society, the statement said.

On the occasion, Ravindra Indraj Singh said that for holistic societal development, continuous efforts are required in education, sports, social awareness and cultural unity.

Building a drug-free and empowered society remains the core objective of these efforts, he added.

Later, the Minister attended a Holi Milan celebration and extended his greetings to citizens, emphasising that the festival symbolises social harmony, brotherhood and mutual goodwill.

A large number of local residents, MLAs, social workers and other dignitaries were present at the events, the statement added.