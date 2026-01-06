Delhi Ministers assure strict action against protesters raising anti-PM Modi, HM Shah slogans in JNU

New Delhi: After several Left-wing student organisations at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a gathering at the 'Guerrilla Dhaba' on the university campus, Delhi ministers on Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against those involved.

Speaking to IANS, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said that the government would not tolerate activities that promote violence or anti-national sentiments.

"The hoods of snakes are being crushed, and their offsprings are distressed over it. These people raise slogans in support of terrorists, Naxalites, and rioters. They have now realised that Naxalites, wherever they once operated freely, are being eliminated," he said.

He further added that the judiciary has already identified those involved in violent acts.

"The courts have identified the rioters and delivered a clear verdict yesterday. Strict action will be taken against those who raised such slogans," Mishra told IANS.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood also condemned the incident, stating that there is no place for violence or incitement in politics.

"In a democracy, one is free to debate policies and express disagreement with the Prime Minister or the Home Minister. Discussions can take place on education, finance, and governance, and disagreement is natural. However, those who work to break the country have no place in democratic discourse," he said.

Sood further alleged that individuals such as Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid had promoted divisive slogans. He claimed that Umar Khalid had been found guilty in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots and criticised what he described as sympathy shown towards such figures by certain political leaders who had shared platforms with them.

Meanwhile, the incident took place on Monday evening, shortly after the Supreme Court denied bail to former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case.

Around 30 to 40 students affiliated with the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest, raising anti-government slogans at the campus.

Among the slogans shouted was "Modi-Shah ki kabra khudegi, JNU ki dharti par", which triggered sharp reactions from the BJP.