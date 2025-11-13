Delhi News LIVE: Authorities Confirm Identity of Red Fort Blast Suspect Through DNA Test

Delhi news live: The authorities have verified the identity of they have confirmed that Dr. Umar Nabi Bhat, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was driving the Hyundai i20 that went off near the city's Red Fort on November 10 and killed 13 people. Umar Un Nabi Bhat DNA test confirmed his identity, which is significant evidence in the investigation.

It is reported that the Delhi Police have since issued an urgent alert following the discovery that Bhat also has an orange Ford EcoSport, apart from the i20 that was involved in Red Fort blast case. The EcoSport that is which is registered under his name is now the subject of a multi-state investigation after officials declared the incident to be an terrorist act.

Haryana Preacher Detained in Connection

In a similar incident that has been reported, in a related development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained a Haryana preacher from the Mewat region named Maulvi Ishtiyaq due to his alleged connections to a suspected white-collar terror organization operating from the campus of a university in Faridabad according to PTI.

The investigation terror suspect identified that Ishtiyaq was staying in rented apartments located on the Al-Falah University campus, where previous searches led to the arrest of 2,500 kg of explosives including ammonium nitrate and potassium chlorate, as well as sulfur.

International and Domestic Reactions

The blast was described as a terrorist incident, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Indian authorities for their "measured approach, prudent and conscientious" approach to handling the Red Fort investigation.

