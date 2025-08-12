Delhi Police arrest 7 auto-lifters, two proclaimed offenders in separate operations

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police teams from West and South West Districts have arrested a total of nine auto-lifters and two proclaimed offenders (POs) in separate operations across the national capital.

The crackdown comes as part of intensified efforts to tackle street crime, motor vehicle theft, and absconding criminals evading trial.

According to a press release issued by the West District Police on Tuesday, seven notorious auto-lifters were apprehended during a series of patrol operations led by multiple police teams.

The accused, identified as Dinesh alias Teda, Swantantar alias Babu, Arjun alias Teesmar Khan, Nikhil alias Noni, Ravi, Vishal, and Chetram, have collectively been previously involved in over 60 criminal cases, including theft, snatching, and violations of the Arms Act.

The arrests were made during targeted patrolling by units from AATS, Punjabi Bagh, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, and Vikas Puri police stations.

A total of six stolen scooties and three motorcycles were recovered from their possession, helping the police solve nine separate FIRs registered across various parts of Delhi. The accused were tracked with the aid of CCTV surveillance and local intelligence.

Meanwhile, in South West Delhi, teams from PS Kishangarh and PS Palam Village arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in separate cases under the NDPS and Arms Act.

In a press note issued by DCP South West, Amit Goel, it was revealed that Ifeanyi, a Nigerian national wanted in a 2018 NDPS case, and Rahul alias Jaggi, a 22-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, evading arrest in an Arms Act case since 2020, were successfully nabbed following technical and manual surveillance.

"Secret information was received regarding the proclaimed offender, Rahul @ Jaggi. Accordingly, a dedicated team comprising ASI Nityanand and HC Manohar Lal was constituted under the leadership of Insp. Sudhir Kumar Gulia, SHO/PS Palam Village and under the supervision of Sh. Anil Kumar, ACP/Sub-division Delhi Cantt, to nab the offender," stated the press release.

The arrests were carried out following court-issued orders declaring both individuals as proclaimed offenders in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Ifeanyi had been involved in illegal drug supply operations in Delhi-NCR, while Rahul was previously booked in multiple cases related to theft and illegal possession of arms.

Quoting the press releases, Delhi Police emphasised their commitment to pursuing habitual offenders and proclaimed criminals: “Dedicated teams have been working relentlessly to trace absconders and prevent street crime, with both technical and human intelligence playing a critical role in recent arrests.”