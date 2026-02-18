Delhi Police Arrest Biker For Dangerous Stunt Reels Involving Moving Vehicles

The Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man after videos surfaced on social media showing him opening the doors of moving buses and cars while riding a motorcycle. The clips, widely shared online, triggered strong public criticism and raised serious concerns about commuter safety on busy city roads.

Police identified the accused as Tushar Puniya, a resident of Khajuri Khas. He was traced and taken into custody along with his motorcycle, which was allegedly being used without a registration plate. According to investigators, the same vehicle appeared in multiple viral videos.

Officials said the accused regularly uploaded reels on Instagram, where he was seen speeding, performing risky stunts and harassing occupants of other vehicles to gain views and online engagement. One such video, which went viral earlier this week, showed him opening vehicle doors while riding through traffic.

A senior police officer said a case was registered after authorities took cognisance of the viral footage. Legal action was initiated for dangerous driving and violations under relevant criminal and motor vehicle provisions.

The investigation was carried out by a police team led by Inspector Rajender Kumar of New Usmanpur police station, which gathered technical and local inputs to identify and arrest the accused.

Police reiterated that such reckless acts pose a grave risk to public safety and warned that strict action would be taken against individuals using public roads to create hazardous social media content.