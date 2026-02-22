Delhi Police Arrest Eight In Alleged Terror Plot With Pakistan, Bangladesh Links

The Delhi Police has dismantled an alleged terror module with suspected links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and extremist organisations based in Bangladesh, arresting eight individuals in a coordinated operation across Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, officials said.

Six suspects — identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid and Mohammed Ujjal — were detained from garment factories in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. Two others were arrested in West Bengal. According to sources, some of those apprehended are suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals who allegedly used forged Aadhaar cards to conceal their identities.

Police believe the group was planning a major terrorist strike in India under instructions from foreign handlers. Preliminary investigations indicate that the alleged handler is a Kashmir native currently based in Bangladesh. Authorities also recovered eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards, which are being examined for digital evidence and possible connections to other operatives.

The arrests came amid heightened security in the national capital following intelligence inputs about a potential plot by Pakistan-based outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba targeting crowded religious and heritage locations in Delhi. Sources suggested that areas such as Chandni Chowk and sites near the Red Fort were considered potential targets for an improvised explosive device (IED) attack.

Investigators said the module first drew attention after inflammatory posters bearing slogans such as “Free Kashmir” appeared at multiple locations in Delhi, including within the Metro network. A probe into the origin of these posters reportedly led the Special Cell to a network operating from Tamil Nadu, culminating in the arrests.

Officials described the operation as a significant breakthrough in preventing a possible terror conspiracy. Further investigations are underway to trace funding channels, additional associates, and any cross-border connections.