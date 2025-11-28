Delhi Police Arrest Key Suspect In Firing Incident At Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café

Delhi Police have detained a suspect connected to the recent shooting at Kapil Sharma’s Canadian restaurant. According to PTI, the arrested man, identified as Bandhu Man Singh, is a close associate of Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon.

Investigators revealed that Singh was in communication with Dhillon’s network and was involved in a larger plan aimed at intimidating the owners of ‘Kaps Café,’ run by the Indian comedian. A Chinese-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from him during the arrest. Police are further examining his role in the plot as well as his ties to operatives based abroad.

Authorities continue to search for additional conspirators and are working to determine the full scope of the gang’s activities both in India and overseas. More information is expected as the investigation progresses.