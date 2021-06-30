Delhi Police arrests 3 armed burglars after shootout

New Delhi : The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three armed burglars travelling in a vehicle after a shootout near Kashmere Gate area of the national capital.

DCP South Delhi, Atul Kumar Thakur said that at about 12.35 p.m. a police team overtook a Wagon R car on outer ring road near Hanuman Nagar Kashmere Gate. He said that the accused persons tried to run away.



"On being challenged, one of them identified as Anwar alias Anu took out a countrymade pistol and fired on police. In return, police also fired in defence injuring the accused in his leg," Thakur said.



The DCP said that Anwar 38, Manirul alias Saifuddin, 24, and Rafiq alias Luka, 24, all residents of Jahangirpuri were arrested. He said Anwar has been involved in over 70 cases while Saifuddin is involved in 23 cases and Rafiq has been involved in 30 cases.

