Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Delhi Police arrests 3 armed burglars after shootout

Delhi Police arrests 3 armed burglars after shootout
x

Delhi Police arrests 3 armed burglars after shootout

Highlights

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three armed burglars travelling in a vehicle after a shootout near Kashmere Gate area of the national capital.

New Delhi : The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three armed burglars travelling in a vehicle after a shootout near Kashmere Gate area of the national capital.

DCP South Delhi, Atul Kumar Thakur said that at about 12.35 p.m. a police team overtook a Wagon R car on outer ring road near Hanuman Nagar Kashmere Gate. He said that the accused persons tried to run away.

"On being challenged, one of them identified as Anwar alias Anu took out a countrymade pistol and fired on police. In return, police also fired in defence injuring the accused in his leg," Thakur said.

The DCP said that Anwar 38, Manirul alias Saifuddin, 24, and Rafiq alias Luka, 24, all residents of Jahangirpuri were arrested. He said Anwar has been involved in over 70 cases while Saifuddin is involved in 23 cases and Rafiq has been involved in 30 cases.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X