Delhi Police busts child trafficking gang

New Delhi : The railway unit of Delhi Police has busted a child-trafficking gang with the arrest of four traffickers and rescued two children, including an infant, officials said on Monday. According to the police, with their arrest, the team has solved three cases spanning from 2023 to 2025, also revealing that the gang was supplying trafficked children to childless couples under the pretext of adoption.

"The investigation began after a case was reported at the New Delhi Railway Station on October 17, last year. A woman lodged a complaint stating that her two-and-a-half-year-old son had been kidnapped while she was asleep in the station's main hall," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) KPS Malhotra said. The officer said that CCTV footage revealed an unknown woman taking the child in an auto-rickshaw. Teams traced the auto-rickshaw driver who confirmed that he had dropped the suspect near the Badarpur-Faridabad toll gate.

"While investigating the matter, the police teams also got to know that on July 31, another woman's three-year-old son was kidnapped from the ticket counter hall at the railway station. CCTV analysis in that case also showed the same woman abducting the child and escaping in an auto-rickshaw to the same location," said the DCP.

On January 21, another kidnapping was reported at New Delhi Railway Station when a woman's four-month-old infant was abducted from the Food Court Waiting Hall. With three similar cases under scrutiny, the police formed a team.