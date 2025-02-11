Delhi Police conducting raids to arrest AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Trouble continues to mount for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, as a joint team of the Delhi Police and the Crime Branch is conducting raids to apprehend him.

Police sources claim that Khan’s arrest is imminent, following allegations of obstructing law enforcement operations.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the lawmaker, accusing him of interfering with a Crime Branch operation in Jamia Nagar.

The FIR cites multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 221, 132, and 121(1), which pertain to harbouring offenders, obstructing public servants, and conspiracy against the state.

On Monday, the Crime Branch launched a raid in Jamia Nagar to capture Shahbaz Khan, a criminal wanted for attempted murder and a declared Proclaimed Offender. However, during the operation, Amanatullah Khan allegedly intervened, enabling Shahbaz Khan to escape.

According to police officials, Khan and his supporters deliberately obstructed the police operation, leading to chaos.

Law enforcement sources claim that when the officers attempted to detain the AAP leader for obstructing their work, a heated argument broke out between him and the police team. Amid the commotion, Shahbaz Khan managed to flee from police custody.

Authorities also allege that Khan and his supporters assaulted police personnel during the confrontation.

“Following the scuffle, two officers were sent for medical examination, though no serious injuries were reported,” a Crime Branch officer stated.

Following the altercation, the police filed a complaint against Amanatullah Khan, and legal proceedings are going on. The police have stepped up efforts to locate and arrest him, with raids being conducted at multiple locations.

Amanatullah Khan is a prominent AAP leader who has been representing the Okhla constituency since 2015. In the recently-concluded Delhi Assembly elections, he secured a third consecutive victory, defeating BJP candidate Manish Chaudhary by a margin of 23,639 votes. Khan garnered a total of 88,392 votes, while Chaudhary received 65,304 votes.

Khan is also among the Delhi MLAs with the highest number of criminal cases.