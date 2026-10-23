Delhi Police Detain Anti-SIR Protesters as March Towards Election Commission Headquarters Is Halted

Delhi Police arrested multiple protestors on Friday after blocking a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as it proceeded towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in central Delhi. Authorities imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that restricts public gatherings, sources said.

The march was started near Gole Dak Khana at Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg at the Delhi Coordination Committee (DCC) of People Against SIR. Protesters carried national flags, banners and banners calling for the electoral roll revision exercise to be halted.

Protesters Target Chief Election Commissioner

Demonstrators raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, including “Gyanesh Kumar, resign”, “Halt SIR” and “Won't tolerate vote theft”. They alleged that the SIR exercise had led to the deletion of numerous voters from electoral rolls.

The protest witnessed participation from students, young people and farmers, along with senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and members of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO).

The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) also supported the demonstration. Activists from Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh joined the march.

Protesters Hold 'People's Parliament'

Security was tightened across central Delhi, with Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in large numbers.

After police halted the march, demonstrators sat down and organised a 'People's Parliament', as announced by the organisers. One protester said the demonstration was about protecting democracy and the country rather than merely reclaiming Jantar Mantar as a protest venue.

Another participant said that since Jantar Mantar had been denotified as a protest site, streets across the country would become venues for public demonstrations.

Anti-SIR Protests Planned in 88 Cities

People Against SIR has launched a website listing demonstrations planned in different cities. According to the collective, protests are scheduled in 88 cities across 18 states, with 145 organisations participating. The programmes are expected to continue from October 23 to November 1.

Organisers have appealed to farmers, workers, women, young people and other sections of society to join the demonstrations carrying the national flag.

The Delhi protest was scheduled to conclude with the adoption of resolutions and the singing of the national anthem.

Traffic Restrictions Announced in Central Delhi

In a part of central city, traffic diversion was implemented during the march between 1 pm and 5 pm. The commuters were alerted to the possibility of congestion around Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Connaught Place and Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Traffic Police asked people not to take any unnecessary routes through affected areas, make the plans ahead of time and adhere to the instructions given by the traffic men.

The protest comes amid continuing concerns raised by Opposition parties and various organisations over the SIR exercise and alleged voter deletions. The claims have become a major point of contention in the debate over the electoral roll revision process.