Delhi Police detains ABVP workers protesting outside Kejriwal's house over mismanagement at coaching institute
New Delhi: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists on Tuesday were arrested for protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. ABVP activists demonstrated against the Delhi government over the mismanagement of coaching establishments in the national capital.
At least 61 people were admitted to three hospitals after a fire broke out at a coaching center building in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on June 15. At the time of the event, around 200-250 students from various coaching centres were attending classes. After reviewing newspaper reports and WhatsApp messages circulated on social media, the Delhi High Court took notice of the Mukherjee Nagar fire event on June 16.
A vacation bench of Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vikas Mahajan heard the case. It notified the Delhi government, the Delhi Fire Services, the Delhi Police, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, demanding a response within two weeks.The court ordered the parties to file replies within two weeks and set the matter for hearing on July 3 before the Chief Justice's bench. The bench directed that the matter be referred to the Hon'ble Chief Justice's bench for appropriate instructions or directions on July 3rd.