Delhi Police Dismiss Viral Claims Of Missing Girls As ‘Paid Promotion’ Aimed At Creating Panic

Delhi Police on Friday issued a strong clarification over viral social media videos claiming that girls are going missing in large numbers across the national capital, calling the campaign a case of “paid promotion” driven by monetary motives. The police said such content was being deliberately circulated to create fear and panic among the public and would not be tolerated.

In a post on X, the official Delhi Police handle said that after tracking several leads, it was found that the narrative around a sudden spike in missing girls was being amplified through paid promotions. The police warned that strict action would be taken against individuals and groups spreading misinformation for financial gain.

The clarification came after several videos began circulating online, citing police data to claim that 807 people, including children, had gone missing in Delhi between January 1 and 15. According to police, these claims were misleading and taken out of context. Officials stressed that there was no cause for alarm, as the figures actually show a decline compared to the same period in previous years.

Data analysis indicates that the overall number of missing persons in Delhi has remained broadly stable over the last three years, with 1,684 cases reported in January 2024, 1,786 in January 2025 and 1,777 in January 2026. The number of missing children has also not shown any unusual or alarming increase.

Delhi Police reiterated that misinformation spread through social media can cause unnecessary fear and urged citizens to rely only on verified sources for information related to public safety.