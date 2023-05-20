Live
Delhi Police Head Constable, wife shot at in Burari
Highlights
Both are out of danger. The couple had got married six months ago
New Delhi: A Delhi Police Head Constable (HC) and his wife were shot at by two people in the city's Burari area, an official said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Friday night.
"Both are out of danger. The couple had got married six months ago," the official added.
A case under sections 394/397/307/34 of the IPC and 25/27 of the Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.
