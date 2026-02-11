Delhi Police Issues Notice to Penguin Random House India in Naravane Memoir Controversy

The Naravane memoir controversy has taken a new turn after the Delhi Police notice was sent to Penguin Random House India. The issue is related to the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. His book, titled Four Stars of Destiny, has become the centre of a major memoir row news story.

According to officials, the Delhi Police Special Cell has issued a legal notice to the publisher, asking several questions about how parts of the manuscript were allegedly circulated before the book’s official release. Reports claimed that the unpublished content may have been shared illegally in digital and other formats. This has led to a wider publishing controversy in India.

Police said a case (FIR) has already been filed about the illegal sharing of the manuscript. The investigation is going on. The Special Cell has contacted Penguin Random House India and asked them to answer questions and explain the matter clearly.

There are different claims about the current status of the book. The issue now involves the publisher, General Naravane, and some senior political leaders, making the General Naravane book row a major public issue.

The police is trying to find out about who leaked the book and was it leaked illegally? Their next step will depend on what they find out.