Delhi Police produces Mohammed Zubair before court, seeks 14-day judicial custody

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

Delhi Police on Saturday produced Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before a court here in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday produced Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before a court here in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity and sought his 14-day judicial custody.

Zubair was produced before the court on expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation.

The police told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria that he was not required anymore for custodial interrogation. After the police application, Zubair moved a bail plea before the court.

